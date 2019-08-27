A Dumfries man died 10 days after a wreck on Balls Ford Road that involved a dump truck, according to Prince William County police.
Clay Haga, 30, of Dumfries, had been treated at an area hospital since the wreck on Aug. 16, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Haga was driving a 2012 RAV 4 heading east near Groveton Road around 8:40 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a 1999 Sterling dump truck traveling west.
The driver of the dump truck, identified as a 42-year-old Manassas woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital
Haga was flown to an area hospital where he died Aug. 26.
Speed and alcohol were not factors in this crash, police said.
