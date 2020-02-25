A Haymarket mother is being held without bond after an arrest Feb. 21 on charges of DUI and felony child neglect.

Police say Jessica Whitehead, 35, of the 6100 block of Popes Creek Place was seen driving on Heathcote Boulevard near Catharpin Road and appeared to be unable to stay in her lane, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.

When officers made contact with Whitehead, they determined she was under the influence of alcohol, Carr said.

Two boys were in the car, ages 10 and 6. Both were unharmed and turned over to a family member.

Whitehead is expected to appear in court on April 10.