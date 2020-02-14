A preliminary hearing for two suspects accused in the fatal shooting and robbery at a Manassas-area Denny's on Dec. 26 has been delayed until April 20.
The suspects has been expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 6.
Jordan Anderson of Manassas is facing one count of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Fairfax County.
Ryan Thomas Walker of Chantilly is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempted robbery of a business. He was arrested in Maryland. Both men are currently being held without bond at the Prince William Adult Detention Center.
The hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 20, at the Prince William County General District Court.
A second-degree murder conviction would carry a punishment of at least five years and no more than 40 years in prison, but these are preliminary charges and can change as the case moves forward.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay. She told InsideNoVa in December that at Anderson's preliminary hearing, her office will aim to show probable cause and that Anderson was the shooter. From there, Anderson’s case will be sent to a grand jury to decide if there is probable cause. If so, his case will be scheduled for trial, she said.
According to police, Anderson and Walker entered the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 26 and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two robbers were leaving
Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body, police said. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries. He was a DoorDash driver picking up an order from the restaurant for deliveries.
A second victim, publicly identified only as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant, police said. He was treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.
