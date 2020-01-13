Hours after his release on a charge of indecent exposure, a Woodbridge man is accused of exposing himself to workers at a Dale City nail salon. He hasn’t been located following the second encounter, according to Prince William police.
Trevor Schiattaieggia, of the 4600 block of Kentwood Lane, was charged with indecent exposure after he stood in the median in front of a woman's stopped car at the intersection at Mapledale Avenue and Dale Boulevard and allegedly exposed himself and made obscene gestures, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Schiattaieggia was located in a nearby parking lot, charged and released on a court summons, Carr said.
At 10:44 a.m. Jan. 10, Schiattaieggia approached the front window of Tim’s Nails at 5836 Mapledale Plaza and allegedly exposed himself to the employees and made an obscene sexual displays before walking away, Carr said Monday.
Officers reviewing the surveillance footage were able to recognize Schiattaieggia, but he has not been located.
No physical contact was made with any of the victims in the incidents, police said.
Schiattaieggia is wanted for obscene sexual display in the Jan. 10 incident, Carr said. He is described as white, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
(1) comment
we have a new DA..who is gonna turn us into San Francisco.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.