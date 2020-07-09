A Manassas man is being held without bond after allegedly exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl inside a Manassas-area Walmart.
William Alexander Parada Rivas, 21, of the 7900 block of Sharpsburg Court, is charged with indecent liberties and indecent exposure, said Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William police spokesperson.
The girl was shopping with her mother in the store at 8386 Sudley Road around 6:30 p.m. when Parada Rivas allegedly began following the girl through the store and exposed himself to the victim, Carr said. There was no physical contact.
"The victim immediately told her mother who attempted to confront the suspect before he fled the store," Carr said.
Following the investigation, officers located Parada Rivas at his home and he was arrested.
A court date is pending.
