A Woodbridge man is accused of forcing a woman into a trunk and attempting to flee with a 1-year-old child on Thursday, according to Prince William police.
Abubakar Sidikie Bundu, 27, of 12300 Antietam Road in Woodbridge, is charged with abduction, domestic assault & battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Around 1:58 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 3700 block of Greentree Lane in Dumfries after a 21-year-old woman was found inside of the trunk of a vehicle.
The woman had reportedly been in an argument with Bundu at the Antietam Road home when he allegedly struck and kicked her while she was holding a 1-year-old boy, causing both the woman and child to fall to the ground, Carr said.
The suspect took the victim and the child to the Greentree lane area, where he parked and forced the woman into the trunk before walking away with the baby, Carr said.
The victim was found a short time later and Bundu was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.
He is being held without bond and a court date is pending.
(1) comment
maybe he was upset about his hair cut
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.