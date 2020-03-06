A Manassas man is accused of maliciously starting three separate fires, according to the City of Manassas Fire Marshal.
Brian Hanfin was arrested Wednesday on charges on two counts of setting fire to woods/grass and one count of burning personal property.
The fires dated back to early April 2019.
Hanfin is being held without bond.
