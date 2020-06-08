A man is accused of shooting an 18-year-old family member Sunday afternoon in the Lake Ridge area.
Dai’Shawn Marquis Neal, 23, of the 12100 block of Chaucer Lane, is being held without bond on a charge of attempted murder, said Sr. Officer Renee Carr, a police spokesperson.
The victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, she said.
Neal was allegedly in an argument with the victim at the Chaucer Lane home around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when he produced a firearm and shot the victim, Carr said.
Neal fled the area in a vehicle and was eventually located by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and detained by troopers with the Virginia StatePolice.
Neal also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said. A court date is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.