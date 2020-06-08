A man is accused of shooting an 18-year-old family member Sunday afternoon in the Lake Ridge area.

Dai’Shawn Marquis Neal, 23, of the 12100 block of Chaucer Lane, is being held without bond on a charge of attempted murder, said Sr. Officer Renee Carr, a police spokesperson.

The victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, she said.

Neal was allegedly in an argument with the victim at the Chaucer Lane home around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when he produced a firearm and shot the victim, Carr said.

Neal fled the area in a vehicle and was eventually located by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and detained by troopers with the Virginia StatePolice.

Neal also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said. A court date is pending.