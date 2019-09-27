A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting of a Woodbridge man Sept. 23, Prince William police announced Friday.
Calvin Jerome Wood II, 30, of no fixed address, is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and will be in court on Dec. 11, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
After identifying Wood as the suspect Thursday, Prince William police and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force made the arrest at an apartment in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, off U.S. Route 1 in Woodbridge.
Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, shot during a dispute between the two men a gathering at a home in the 1300 block of E St. in Woodbridge, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.