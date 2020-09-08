Prince William police are investigating a fatal crash late on Labor Day in Gainesville.
Kelly Wayne Smith, 73, of Mineral, died at an area hospital from his injuries, police spokesperson Jonathan Perok said. A second driver, a 45-year-old Haymarket woman, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Around 9:59 p.m., a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 truck driven by Smith was heading south on Lee Highway when it collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by the Haymarket woman turning onto the highway at the intersection with James Madison Highway.
Investigators are currently working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of the collision, Perok said Tuesday.
Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
