Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in southeast Prince William County.
The shooting was reported in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive around 9:47 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Wade Dickinson said.
Officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area, Dickinson said.
The incident was isolated to the immediate area, and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
(1) comment
Looky looky what the Democrats have done for (to) Prince William county.
Between the far left democrats, the socialist, and the illegal alien supporting representatives it won’t be much longer till the county catches up to socialist California. Just sayin
