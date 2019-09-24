A man died after he was found shot in the roadway overnight in southeastern Prince William County, according to police. It was the county's second fatal shooting overnight.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive around 3:51 a.m. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting. No arrest has been made.The investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
In an unrelated incident, a 45-year-old man was shot and killed at a gathering at a Woodbridge home Monday night, according to Prince William police.
