Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday in Woodbridge.
Responding to a report of shots fired around 1:06 a.m. in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries roads, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the shooting. No suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling 703.792.7000 or submitting a webtip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
