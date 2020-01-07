A man pleaded guilty Jan. 6 in the shooting death of a Manassas-area man during a robbery attempt in 2016.
Mar-quan Antonio Brown will be sentenced May 1 after a guilty plea on charges of first-degree murder, statutory burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery, and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He faces up to three life sentences plus 15 years, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.
Jason Mannion was shot on May 12, 2016, after Brown forced his way into the victim’s home in the 9500 block of Hensley Road. He died the following day at an area hospital.
“The guilty plea in this case is a product of the steps that I have implemented to focus the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office toward prosecuting violent crime with efficiency and integrity,” said Ashworth, who began serving Jan. 1.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa A. Polinske, the leader of the office’s new Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit — one of five units created with the goal of combating crimes that cause the most harm to the citizens of Prince William County, Ashworth said.
She also commended Prince William County police for their work in the case, including lead investigator Sgt. Caillen B. Smith.
