A Dale City man was shot and robbed in his driveway after coming home from the MGM Grand Casino early Thursday, according to Prince William police.
The 33-year-old victim was found by officers in the street and flown to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
The man and an acquaintance pulled into his driveway in the 4700 block of Pearson Drive around 1:43 a.m. when they were approached by multiple masked men who pulled into the driveway behind them.
“During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him,” Carr said.
The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV prior to police arrival. At this time, no suspect information is available, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.