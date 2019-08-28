Prince William police are trying to identify a man after a gun was fired on an OmniRide bus Tuesday evening.
Police were contacted around 6:30 p.m. after riders reported that a gun was fired on the bus at the stop located at Old Bridge Road and Titania Way.
After the shot was heard, the driver proceeded to the next bus stop for safety and contacted law enforcement, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Prior to officers arriving, the unknown man was seen quickly exiting the bus carrying a small backpack.
No injuries were reported. Damage was limited to a seat and window in the rear of the bus, near where the man was sitting.
He is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old with short black hair, a mustache, a short beard and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, khaki shorts and white sneakers, while wearing a black backpack.
