A 27-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on Nokesville Road in Bristow last month.
Tyler Joseph Thoma had been hospitalized since being struck June 29 at Golf Academy Drive around 9:50 p.m. He died July 19, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Police say Thoma was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta traveling southbound. The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed.
