A Manassas police sergeant is on leave after an arrest on a felony charge of possession of child pornography.
Sgt. Wayne Bombara has had his police powers suspended pending the investigation, according to a statement from Manassas police Monday afternoon.
Virginia State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force consider this an active investigation, police said.
“Allegations like this turn my stomach with disgust. At a time when we are working hard to build trust in our communities, the horrible actions of one officer can overshadow the great work that the majority of police officers do every day,” said Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen. “Accountability will always be an essential part of the commitment we make to our community. We will hold ourselves accountable, including arresting our own staff, if that is what is necessary. It is the right and only thing to do."
(2) comments
If true, which it probably is, what a dumb thing for a cop to do, besides being immoral.
Blue Lives Matter
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.