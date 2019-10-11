Manassas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen missing since Sept. 21.
Zion Seward, 17, was last seen leaving her home under voluntary circumstances, police said Thursday. She is likely staying in the Alexandria area.
Zion is black, 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt with a zombie on it.
Anyone with information on Zion’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-257-8000.
