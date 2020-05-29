A motorcyclist died in a crash while he was being chased by a state trooper late Thursday in Prince William County, according to Virginia State Police.
The trooper had initiated a traffic stop on two motorcycles for reckless driving on Minnieville Road around 11:25 p.m. Thursday, VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch said.
“Both motorcycles refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” she said. “During the pursuit, the motorcycles exceeded speeds of 100 mph.”
The two motorcycles split up at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Darbydale Avenue. One of the motorcycles attempted to make a left turn and struck a pickup truck that had the right of way, Crouch said.
The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his Suzuki GSXR600. The trooper administered CPR on the motorcyclist until EMS arrived.
The motorcyclist, Justin T. Bowen, 25, of Manassas, was transported to Sentara Hospital where he died.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, Crouch said.
