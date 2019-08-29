A Nokesville man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Warrenton-area 18-year-old on Monday.
Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 28 near Dumfries Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. The FBI Safe Streets Taskforce and Prince William County Police assisted in the arrest, according to a news release.
Shortly after he was shot, Lincoln Williams Jr. walked into his home in the 5000 block of Auburn Road around 10:42 p.m. and family members called 911. Williams died at Fauquier Hospital.
"At this time it appears Williams was the target of this shooting and the shooting occurred at and was isolated to the residence on Old Auburn Road," the release noted. "Detectives are actively investigating to determine what led to the shooting of Mr. Williams."
Sheriff’s Office detectives have conducted extensive interviews and were assisted at the crime scene by the Virginia State Police.
Anyone with information can contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
