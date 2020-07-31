One man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Manassas.
Police responded to the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court around 10:12 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One man died as a result of his injuries. The second man was treated for injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, but police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Officers and detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the shooting or can provide more details as to what occurred.
Anyone with information can call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8092.The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is 703-330-0330.
