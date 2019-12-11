Prince William police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run wreck in the Woodbridge area Dec. 10.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old John Tumuti Nganga of no fixed address, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
A red sedan was heading east on Caton Hill Road near the Telegraph Road intersection around 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle reportedly struck Nganga, Carr said.
He was transported to an area hospital where he died. No other injuries were reported.
The striking vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Caton Hill towards Prince William Parkway, Carr said.
It’s unclear if Nganga was struck within the crosswalk at the intersection or if he had the signal to cross, she said.
Anyone with information regarding the wreck can contact 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
This is the third pedestrian fatality in 2019 in Prince William County. There was six fatalities in 2018, according to state crash data.
