Prince William police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle is described as a silver colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with damage to the passenger side mirror and additional damage on the passenger side, police spokesperson First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow, was crossing Sudley Road in the area of Balls Ford Road around 5 a.m. when he was struck. Marino was not in a crosswalk. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

After the crash, the striking vehicle is believed to have fled westbound on Balls Ford Road, Perok said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Prince William County this year. There were four pedestrian fatalities in all of 2019 in the county.