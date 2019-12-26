Police released more details Thursday afternoon in the fatal shooting overnight during an armed robbery of a Denny’s near Manassas, including security images of the robbers and the possibility that the robbery is linked to three similar robberies in the past week.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation and a $10,000 reward has been offered for any information in the case that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

Around 2:25 a.m., one man carrying a handgun and another man carrying a baton entered the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road and began demanding cell phones and wallets from customers and employees, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur of Manassas. He was walking into the restaurant as the robbers were leaving and was struck in the head with the baton before he was shot, Perok said. He died from his injuries at an area hospital.

A second victim, a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, was shot while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant. He is being treated for serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The robbers are both described as black, in their late teens or early 20s, around 5-foot-11, and 180 pounds. They were wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

Twenty-three people were at the restaurant at the time of the robbery, Perok said. No money or property was taken from the business.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can reach police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

The three previous robberies included two in the same area near Manassas and a third in Woodbridge, Perok said.

On Dec. 21, two masked men entered the Bowl America at 10641 Balls Ford Road around 1 a.m. One of the men had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said. The other man pulled out a baton and grabbed money from the cash registers.

Around the same time on Dec. 23, two men entered the Comfort Inn at 7530 Williamson Blvd. One of the men went to the back office and approached an employee, pulled out a firearm and demanded money, Carr said.

The second man went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money before the men fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve, two masked men entered the Walgreens at 14095 Jefferson Davis Highway and approached the counter, Perok said.

One of the robbers held a firearm as he escorted an employee to the back office where he demanded money. The other suspect demanded money from the cash registers. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. No injuries were reported.