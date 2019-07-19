The FBI has partnered with Prince William County police to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a double murder off Featherstone Road in Woodbridge last month.
On June 22 at 10:25 a.m., police were called to the area of Featherstone and Blackburn roads after a nearby resident discovered the bodies of two men in a wooded area behind a local business.
Autopsies determined 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez and 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, had been shot, said Prince William police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The victims were both Woodbridge residents and known to frequent businesses near where their bodies were found. Both men were last seen alive the evening prior, on June 21.
Prince William police homicide detectives are continuing their investigation with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office Safe Streets/HIDTA Northern Virginia Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip. You may also contact the FBI Washington Field Office, your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or on the FBI website by visiting tips.fbi.gov.
(2) comments
The blame clearly goes to 0bama and his willingness to allow illegals to enter the US. It continues today because the liberals in Congress refuse to do the right thing and protect our US citizens.
A blast from the past, the racist Bradboy once again emulating the liar-in-chief and blaming others when it's clear where the blame lies. But then accepting responsibility is not a conservative thing to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.