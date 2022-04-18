An 18-year-old woman was stabbed Friday night in the Bayou Apartments in Woodbridge.
Police ere called to the 1300 block of East Longview Drive at 11:04 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the lower body, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The victim was with an uninjured male acquaintance in the parking lot.
Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived and took her to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
The male acquaintance initially told police the victim was near the pool house when she was stabbed by an unknown man following a verbal altercation, Carr said. He told officers the victim did not enter the apartment after being stabbed.
Further investigation revealed the victim and the acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation before the stabbing, Carr said. Evidence was located inside the apartment indicating the victim was there after stabbed.
No arrests had been made Monday.
