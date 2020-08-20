Police are investigating an attempted break-in early Thursday morning at Trojan Arms and Tactical Inc. at 10981 Nokesville Road in Nokesville.
Officers were called to an alarm activation at 2:26 a.m., and arrived to find the front glass windowpane was damaged.
Video surveillance footage revealed two masked individuals park a vehicle behind the business before damaging a security camera. After a short time, the individuals were seen breaking the front window with an object which activated the alarm system, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The intruders then returned to the vehicle and fled the area. No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing.
One of the burglars was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
The other was seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
