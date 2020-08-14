Two men robbed the Zales inside Potomac Mills in the middle of the day Thursday.
The men entered the store around 12:11 p.m. and approached one of the jewelry counters, according to Prince William police.
During the encounter, the store employee opened one of the jewelry cases before the suspects pushed her out of the way and began grabbing the jewelry from inside, said Officer Renee Carr, a police spokesperson.
The suspects fled on foot with several watches. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were described as Black, around 5-foot-9 and between 25-35 years of age.
One of the men had an average build with stretch marks on both shoulders and short brown dreadlocks. He was wearing a face mask with writing on it, a white tank top and dark jeans. He was carrying a black cross-body bag.
The second man had a medium build. He was wearing a face mask, a baseball cap, a dark colored shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
