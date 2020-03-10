Prince William County police are investigating recent break-ins at medical clinics and pharmacies in different parts of the county.
On March 2, an employee of the Gainesville Family Practice at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive reported someone attempted to break the front door sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 27 and 7:30 a.m. March 2.
The door was damaged, but no entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing, police said.
Around 2:45 a.m. March 4, police responded to Valley Health Clinic at 8609 Sudley Road, Manassas, regarding an alarm activation.
Officer found damage to a service door. While investigating, additional damage was observed to the double doors of a neighboring business, the Sudley Pharmacy.
The burglar or burglars were able to get into both offices, but no property was reported missing.
On March 10, officers responded to an alarm activation around 2:17 a.m. at Express Pharmacy, 1690 Old Bridge Road, near Occoquan.
Officers found the front door had been damaged, but entry wasn’t made into the business and nothing was reported missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.