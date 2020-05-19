Prince William police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash May 6 near Manassas.
Walner Alberto Pichinte Echeverria, 35, of the 6500 block Monarch Road in Frederick, Md., is charged with felony hit-and-run.
Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow, was crossing the road outside a crosswalk in the area of Sudley Road and Balls Ford Road when he was struck around 5 a.m. on May 6.
Investigators are still seeking the identity of the driver of a Toyota Corolla that initially stuck the victim. The newer model silver Corolla is likely to have damage to the passenger side of the front bumper and missing the passenger side mirror.
Pichinte Echeverria was reportedly driving a Nissan Xterra that struck the victim while he laid in the roadway after he was hit by the Corolla.
Pichinte Echeverria was arrested May 18 after he was identified by investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit. He was reportedly traveling to Manassas for work on the morning of the crash.
Pichinte Echeverria is being held without bond and is expected in court on Sept. 15.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
