A Manassas man died in a wreck early Aug. 26 on Interstate 64 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, of the 8600 block of Carlton Drive, initially struck the guardrail in his 2008 Nissan Maxima near mile marker 203 around 2:18 a.m., police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. He also struck an arrow board sign that ended up in the middle travel lane.
An 2018 Audi sedan, driven by an adult male driver, stopped with his hazards lights on in the left travel lane to assist Gonzalez, who was outside of his car and attempting to retrieve his dog.
A 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by an adult female, struck the arrow board sign and it struck Gonzalez, Geller said.
The male driver of the Audi was treated at an area hospital for serious injuries. The female driver and a passenger in the 2008 Nissan Altima were also treated for serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.
