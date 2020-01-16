More than two months after a bank robbery in Woodbridge, Prince William police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the man who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Thursday, police released a video of the robbery at the BB&T Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. on Oct. 30.
The man walked into the branch around 3:11 p.m. and handed an employee a note that demanded money and implied he had a weapon. The man fled the area with the money and wasn’t located during a search of the area, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Thursday.
The man is described as 33-37 years old, 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses and gloves.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
