The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 17-year-old girl, Kayleigh Savannah Gross, who is considered endangered.
The investigation revealed Kayleigh was last seen leaving her home on Newtonmore Place in the Bristow area today at 5:15 p.m.
Kayleigh is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Kayleigh is described as white, about 5’ 2” and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Kayleigh was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black jacket, blue jeans, and a blue backpack. She may also be riding a black bicycle.
