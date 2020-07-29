Police are searching for a man who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures to a 69-year-old woman walking along River Heritage Boulevard and Dominican Drive on Saturday.
The victim told police that a vehicle approached her in the neighborhood about 11:15 a.m. and the driver asked for directions. While giving directions, the man exposed himself.
The victim confronted the suspect before he fled the area in the direction of U.S. 1. No physical contact was made, police said.
Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located.
The man was black, about 45 years old, with a heavier build. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.
