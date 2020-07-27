Police are searching for a woman who robbed a cashier at the Walmart at 17041 Jefferson Davis Highway outside Dumfries on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the store at 6:12 p.m after a woman presented a cashier a note demanding money and indicating she was carrying a firearm, police said in a news release. The woman fled the parking lot in a silver Ford or Mercury wagon with unknown Virginia temporary tags.
The culprit was black, about 30 to 40 years old, about 200 pounds, with black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings with a circular design and white sneakers.
(1) comment
Can anything or anyone good come from Dumfries? I met a nice food server at the Dumfries Cracker Barrel, but I think she lived in Dale City. But, I suspect if I searched hard enough I could find an honest person in Dumfries. Just not today.
