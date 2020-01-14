Prince William police investigating three recent 7-Eleven robberies

Prince William police are investigating three recent armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Woodbridge and the Manassas area.

Around 12:20 a.m. Jan. 9, a man pulled out a gun and threatened an employee at the store at 13990 Jefferson Davis Highway, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.

The man demanded money and tobacco products before fleeing on foot. Surveillance footage showed a second man who was acting as a lookout outside of the store, Carr said.

Both suspects were described as black men with black hair and brown eyes. The robber was wearing a black windbreaker, baggy pants and black shoes with white trim. The second man was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gloves, baggy pants, black shoes with white trim and he had a white shirt in his back pocket, Carr said.

On Jan. 12, there were two robberies at Manassas 7-Elevens within an hour of each other. Around 1:09 a.m., a man assaulted an employee at the store at 10460 Sudley Manor Drive before taking tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of money, Carr said.

Police have released an image of the suspect, described as black, around 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He had short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black Yankees cap, a black jacket, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

At 2:20 a.m., a man entered the store at 7113 Sudley Road and walked behind the counter to approach an employee. The man implied he had a weapon and demanded money, Carr said.

The man was described as white, around 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. He had a thin build, brown eyes and was clean shaven. He was wearing a gray knit hat, a red long-sleeve shirt with a blue stripe on the front, a black leather jacket, black pants and black shoes with white trim.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.