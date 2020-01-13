Prince William County police on Monday announced the death of retired police K9 Diesel, who served with the department until 2015.
"K-9 Diesel was a loyal partner and faithful companion to Ret. Master Police Officer Kevin Jennings," police said in a Facebook post. "They served together from May 2009 until August 2015, and as a team, retired together.
"K-9 Diesel closed his eyes on January 10, 2020 with his family by his side."
