UPDATE: Jacques Lamar Walker was located in Gainesville and taken into custody without incident, Prince William police announced shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
Prince William police are searching for a prisoner who was inadvertently released from prison around noon on Friday, Dec. 20.
Jacques Lamar Walker, 27, is described as a black man, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Walker was being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center while he awaited sentencing on prior convictions. He now faces a charge of escape without force.
Detention center staff released him in error, police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Walker has local ties to the area and should be considered dangerous, he said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(1) comment
unbelievable
