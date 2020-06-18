A Rapidan man is facing a charge of reckless driving in a fatal wreck April 24.
A 2016 Toyota Corolla was disabled in the travel lane on the ramp from Interstate 66 to southbound Lee Highway. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was exiting the interstate and struck the rear of the Corolla.
A passenger in the Corolla, 20-year-old Maryland resident Phillip Dennis Sorrells, died at an area hospital. The driver of the Corolla was seriously injured.
The driver of the Silverado, Christopher James Pruitt, 39, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving - bad brakes, counterfeit inspection and defective equipment.
During an inspection of the Silverado, multiple defects were noted that contributed to the crash, said Officer Chad Mason, a police spokesperson.
Pruitt was released on a court summons and his court date is Oct. 9.
