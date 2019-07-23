A tow truck driver has been charged with assaulting a man while trying to repossess a car with a woman, children and dog sitting inside, police say.
On July 18 at 9 p.m., police were called to the the 15600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge where a tow truck driver for A&A Towing was in the area to repossess a vehicle parked at a nearby business.
The driver, police say, hooked his tow truck to the vehicle, which was occupied by a woman, two children and a dog.
The owner of the vehicle, who was inside of a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran to stand in front of the truck, said Prince William County police spokesman Nathan Probus.
During the encounter, the tow truck struck the 25-year-old man. Then when the victim attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the accused punched him in the face.
The accused eventually unhooked the vehicle and fled the area before being located a short time later by responding officers. No injuries were reported.
Following the investigation, Mohaned Zyoud, 23, of Madison Court in Woodbridge was charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit and run, Probus said.
He is being held on a $20,000 bond with a Sept. 19 court date.
(1) comment
Good, very good. We finally have a way to bring them down; tell everyone you know.
