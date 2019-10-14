Prince William police are searching for a second vehicle involved in a pedestrian fatality in Triangle on Oct. 11.
Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge, was walking in the crosswalk when struck in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road around 6:53 a.m. by a 2010 Hyundai Sonata. Vesovic died at an area hospital, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.
The driver of the Sonata, identified as a 16-year-old girl, remained at the scene.
Police announced Tuesday that the second unidentified car struck the victim and didn’t stop.
Investigators are looking for a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage, Carr said.
It’s the second pedestrian fatality in Prince William County in 2019. The first was also on Graham Park Road, at the corner with Old Triangle Road, on Feb. 21.
There were six fatal wrecks involving pedestrians in 2018 and four in both 2016 and 2017.
