The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Bristow man.
Abdul Satar Musawir, 69, is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, white and gray hair, and also has a beard and mustache.
Musawir was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue undershirt and gray sweatpants, according to Prince William police.
He left his home on Magic Springs Way in Bristow around 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Musawir suffers from Alzheimer’s, likes to hide and only speaks Farsi, police said in a statement. He may need assistance.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
