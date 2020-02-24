A convicted sex offender living under a fake name in Woodbridge was sentenced last week to three years in prison for failing to register after traveling across state lines.
Alexander Morris, aka Alexander Luna, 42, will also be subject to 15 years of supervision upon his release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Morris was previously convicted of engaging in felony sexual conduct with a minor in 2002 and again in 2004, requiring him to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he resides, U.S. Attorney’s spokesperson Joshua Stueve said.
Morris was subsequently convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in the state of Maryland on four occasions between 2005 and 2009. In 2011, he disappeared from his residence in Maryland and traveled to Woodbridge, where he had been living under a different name and without registering as a sex offender until law enforcement located and arrested him in September 2019, Stueve said.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
