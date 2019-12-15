Prince William police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Woodbridge area from 7 p.m. Sunday night until 1 a.m. Monday morning, according to an alert from the department.
In 2018, alcohol-related crashes and injuries in Prince William County increased after six years of declines, according to state crash data. And 14 alcohol-related fatalities last year was the most since at least 2010, the earliest that data was available.
The department is working with law enforcement agencies across the state as part of the 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign that runs through Jan. 1.
With education being an important part of the campaign, the PWCPD stresses the importance of driving sober.
Impaired driving is both reckless and preventable, a news release noted. Drivers break the law by driving impaired, putting thousands of travelers at risk every day.
“The police department wants drivers to know impaired driving is not tolerated,” stated the release. “No excuses and no warnings. If drivers are caught driving impaired, they will be arrested.”
There was a 12% increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths in Virginia last year. More than 278 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.