The suspect in a midday stabbing in central Prince William County later wrecked his truck and jumped onto the hood of a police cruiser before he was taken into custody Thursday, according to police.
The victim, identified as a 54-year-old man, was flown to a local hospital for treatment of significant injuries, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said Friday.
Brandon Ryan Coryell, 35, of the 4600 block of Whittaker Place, Woodbridge, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, obstruction of justice and driving while intoxicated, as well as other charges.
Around 12:42 p.m. Thursday, Coryell allegedly got into an argument with the victim at a home in the 13100 block of Ginger Court, police said.
Coryell allegedly stabbed the victim, leading the man to flee the home and contact police.
The suspect then left in a vehicle and was identified by police in the area of Stillbrooke Road and Whiting Drive, Carr said.
“The driver ignored the officer’s emergency equipment and accelerated at a high rate of speed before driving into a nearby wooded area between Whiting Drive and Dumfries Road,” she said. “The vehicle crashed in the right lane of Dumfries Road when the accused attempted to re-enter the paved roadway.”
Coryell is accused of getting out of the truck and jumping onto the hood of the cruiser. He then refused to follow the directions of officers and, after a brief struggle, was taken into custody, Carr said.
He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a local hospital. No officers were injured.
Coryell was also charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond and his court date is Jan. 27.
