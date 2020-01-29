A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a bomb threat Tuesday at Lake Ridge Middle School.
At 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer received information of a potential threat of violence at the school at 12350 Mohican Road.
The investigation revealed that a student made statements of potential violence towards the school while on the school bus, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student.
The student was charged with threats to bomb and released to family members.
