Prince William police have charged a Catlett man with two counts of murder in the fatal shooting of two men in Woodbridge in June.
Abner Jose Molina-Rodriguez, 22, of the 11400 block of Eskridges Lane, was arrested Nov. 22 in Fauquier County in a separate investigation, PWCPD spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Tuesday.
The bodies of 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez and 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga were found in a wooded area near Featherstone and Blackburn roads on June 22.
Prince William police and the FBI had offered up to $20,000 for information in the case.
Investigators would later learn that Molina-Rodriguez allegedly met up with Lopez, who was with Mayorga at the time. During an altercation, the two victims were shot, Perok said.
Molina-Rodriguez is also charged in Prince William County with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and his court date on the charges in Prince William will be Jan. 27.
He faces drug and firearm charges in Fauquier County, according to online court records.
(2) comments
Abner Jose Molina-Rodriguez Is just the tip of the iceberg of what the newly elected DEMOCRAT BOCS has in store for Prince William county. Once they are able to fully make this a sanctuary county this will become a daily occurrence. Let’s all pray that Sheriff Hill is able to fight off their efforts to destroy our county, he is the last man standing between us and an all out invasion of thugs like Abner Jose Molina-Rodriguez.
"They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people." Famous quote by famous person. Obviously, Mr. Molina-Rodriguez is not one of the good people. Now, perhaps he was a legal resident, but I sincerely doubt it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.