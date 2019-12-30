A Manassas man accused of killing a Denny’s customer and injuring a second man during a robbery Dec. 26 was arraigned Monday. The high-profile case comes as Prince William County transitions to a new top prosecutor for the first time in more than 50 years.

Jordan Anderson, 22, was arraigned on one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the Newington area of Fairfax County.

Anderson was told his charges and appointed a lawyer Monday, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert.

The second man sought in the case, Ryan Walker of Chantilly, remains held in a Maryland jail after his arrest Sunday afternoon. Walker is facing charges of murder, malicious wounding and robbery.

According to police, the two men entered the restaurant at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. Dec. 26 and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two robbers were leaving. Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries.

A second victim, described by police as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers' demands inside the restaurant, police said. He is being treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.

Since the investigation began, police received over 100 tips in the case, and the FBI had offered $10,000 for information that would lead to a conviction. Police said Sunday that forensic evidence collected at the scene helped to identify Anderson as the shooting suspect.

CHANGE AT THE TOP

Prince William County’s top prosecutor for more than 50 years, Ebert will finish his time in office Tuesday, Dec. 31. His successor, fellow Democrat Amy Ashworth, is set to start a four-year term Jan. 1.

Ebert said he will not handle the case, but he said he would have considered the death penalty had he faced such a case.

During her campaign, Ashworth said she would uphold the law if it requires a death sentence, but said it’s a costly, permanent action that can be unfairly applied to poor people and people of color. Her campaign website states she is personally against it.

On Monday, Ashworth said she has not discussed the case with Prince William police. Without knowing the facts of the case, she said it would be premature to speak on whether or not she will pursue the death penalty.

Ashworth said Anderson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, where the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will aim to show probable cause and that Anderson was the shooter. From there, Anderson’s case will be sent to a grand jury to decide if there is probable cause. If so, his case will be scheduled for trial, Ashworth said.

She said the transition in the office has been going well and she is excited to get to work.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In the hours after the robbery and fatal shooting, the community learned that Ozgur was a DoorDash delivery driver who was working at the time he was shot.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for his family. Family friends organizing the fundraiser called Ozgur a “a standup citizen, husband and father” who had a wife and two children.

By Dec. 30, nearly $170,000 had been raised to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses.

In a statement, DoorDash said the company is deeply saddened by the crime.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time," the company said. "We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."

Services were held for Ozgur on Dec. 28, with burial at the AMAA Muslim Cemetery in Stafford.

OTHER CRIMES

Police continue to investigate at least three other armed robberies that may be connected to Anderson and Walker.

The Bowl America at 10641 Balls Ford Road was robbed early on Dec. 21. Two men robbed the Comfort Inn at 7530 Williamson Blvd. on Dec. 23, cornering an employee in a back office and grabbing money from a cash register. And there was a similar robbery shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve at the Walgreens at 14095 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Suspect descriptions of masked men were similar in all the cases, and security photos at the Walgreens appear to show the same two men seen in images at the Denny’s shooting.

Jordan Anderson is no stranger to the criminal justice system. In December 2016, he pleaded guilty in connection with two nighttime burglaries in Ashburn and was sentenced to two years in state prison.

In that case, Anderson and another man, ransacked cars and a garage and broke into two homes, stealing jewelry and other possessions. They were arrested after hailing a taxi to leave the neighborhood.

Anderson was implicated in similar burglaries in Fairfax and Prince William counties at the time.

Includes reporting by Kari Pugh