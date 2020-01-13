Prince William police have arrested a suspect accused in four recent armed robberies in the Dumfries area.
Dalonta Dejon Gay, 19, of the 4000 block of Whitehaven Drive in Dumfries, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
In all four incidents, he wore a mask and was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Dec. 1, Gay walked into the Pizza Hut at 17982 Main Street in Dumfries and allegedly demanded money while suggesting he was armed, Carr said.
The following night, he entered the 7-Eleven at 18075 Fraley Blvd. and allegedly demanded money while holding a weapon.
On Dec. 13 and 17, Gay is accused of robbing the same Boost Mobile store at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plaza, police said. He allegedly implied he had a gun during the first robbery and carried a gun during the second robbery, police said.
Gay is due in court on Feb. 10. Bond information was not available.
